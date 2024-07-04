Stonebwoy champions body positivity and unity through Music

Stonebwoy

Source: StarrFm

In an interview on France 24 English, Stonebwoy, TGMA Artist of the Year, discussed his journey and mission to unify black communities with his music.

He highlighted "Your Body," a song empowering women against beauty standards. Stonebwoy emphasized self-acceptance, asserting, "Your body is the beauty standard, not what they say."



He aims for his music to inspire unity and hope, celebrating love and individuality.

Stonebwoy's dedication to empowering listeners, promoting positivity, and addressing societal pressures has garnered global admiration, reinforcing his role as a beacon of resilience and self-esteem for black communities worldwide.



