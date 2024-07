Stonebwoy

Source: StarrFm

Reggae dancehall star Stonebwoy, fresh from winning TGMA Artist of the Year, aims for new heights.

In an interview with France 24, he plans collaborations with Rihanna and Taylor Swift, expanding beyond reggae and dancehall to explore diverse genres.

Stonebwoy anticipates future projects with international artists like Rick Ross, signaling his global music ambitions.



Read full article