Stonebwoy inks deal with Warner Music's ADA worldwide

Stonebwoy

Ghanaian Dancehall star Stonebwoy has finalized a worldwide distribution and label services pact with ADA Worldwide, the autonomous label and artiste services arm of Warner Music Group.

This agreement encompasses his recent track 'Ekelebe' ft. Odumodublvck and his forthcoming sixth studio album, scheduled for release later this year under his label, Burniton Music Group.



Stonebwoy shared his excitement, stating, "This deal signifies another step forward in bringing my music to the global stage through ADA’s extensive network."



He underscored his aim to unify people through a fusion of African music genres like Afrobeats, Reggae, Dancehall, R&B, and Hip Hop, underscoring the importance of creative ownership for impactful global contributions.



Cat Kreidich, President of ADA Worldwide, praised Stonebwoy's distinctive style and global influence, declaring, "He's spreading positivity, love, and unity with music that moves and resonates. We look forward to further supporting his unique creative vision on the international stage."



This milestone deal with ADA signifies significant growth for the label in Africa's music scene following partnerships with Africori and Chocolate City, reaffirming ADA’s commitment to nurturing talent and diversity in the global music industry.