Stonebwoy joins Davido for electrifying 'Activate' performance at Madison Square Garden

Stonebwoy performing with Davido at the Madison square garden

Davido's Timeless Concert at Madison Square Garden reached new heights when BET Award-winning Dancehall & Afropop star Stonebwoy joined him on stage for a surprise performance.

The duo captivated the sold-out crowd with their hit collaboration "Activate," igniting an unforgettable moment filled with fan sing-alongs and vibrant energy.



The synergy between Stonebwoy and Davido shone brightly, marking a standout moment of the evening.



This collaboration underscores the growing connection between Ghanaian and Nigerian artists in propelling African music onto the global stage.









Stonebwoy, known for his collaborations with Nigerian artists, recently performed with OdumodoBlack at the African Games closing ceremony in Ghana.



Ahead of the 2024 Ghana Music Awards, Stonebwoy has secured an impressive sixteen nominations, including Artiste of the Year and recognition across various genres for his groundbreaking album '5th Dimension.'



His impact on the music scene is highlighted by nominations across multiple categories, affirming his influential presence in contemporary Ghanaian music.