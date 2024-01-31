Stonebwoy joins stellar lineup as guest speaker at Inland Music Conference in Jamaica

Stonebwoy

Ghanaian artiste Stonebwoy is set to join an illustrious roster of speakers at the upcoming Inland Music Conference scheduled to take place in Kingston, Jamaica, from February 21 to 25, 2024.

The event, sponsored by YouTube, Meta, Audiomack, and Amazon Music, is poised to provide valuable insights from global music icons, making it a must-attend for industry enthusiasts worldwide.



Stonebwoy, known for his dynamic performances and contributions to the reggae and dancehall genres, will share the stage with international stars such as Sean Paul and Shaggy. His inclusion in the lineup underscores the conference's commitment to diversity and the promotion of talent from various corners of the globe.



The Inland Music Conference serves as a platform for industry professionals, aspiring artists, and music enthusiasts to engage in discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities aimed at advancing the music landscape. With Stonebwoy's participation, attendees can expect to gain valuable perspectives on the evolving dynamics of the global music industry, particularly from the perspective of African artists breaking into international markets.

The sponsorship support from YouTube, Meta, Audiomack, and Amazon Music further amplifies the significance of the event, highlighting the commitment of major players in the digital music space to foster collaboration and innovation within the industry. With their backing, the conference promises to deliver unparalleled insights and opportunities for attendees to connect with key stakeholders and influencers.



The Inland Music Conference represents a convergence of talent, creativity, and industry expertise, with a focus on empowering artists and industry professionals to navigate the complexities of the modern music business. By bringing together luminaries such as Stonebwoy, Sean Paul, and Shaggy, the conference aims to foster collaboration, innovation, and cross-cultural exchange, ultimately shaping the future of music on a global scale.