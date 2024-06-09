Stonebwoy recounts his recording and collaboration with Angélique Kidjo on award-winning song ‘Manodzi’

Stonebwoy

Reggae Dancehall artist Stonebwoy's song "Manodzi," recorded six years prior, underwent significant refinement before its 2023 release.

Initially conceived during a studio session, Stonebwoy revisited the track years later, recognizing its potential.



With Mix Master Garzy's production prowess, the song evolved, eventually featuring Grammy-winning artist Angélique Kidjo.



Stonebwoy's intention was to infuse traditional elements, leading to Kidjo's collaboration.

The song's success earned accolades at the 25th TGMA, winning International Collaboration, Songwriter, and Record of the Year.



Stonebwoy praised Garzy's contributions, noting the transformative impact of his production, particularly the addition of striking horn sections.



