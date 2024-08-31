Entertainment

Stonebwoy’s Afro-Dancehall ‘doesn’t speak to the story of Hiplife’ – Reggie Rockstone

Regg Reggie Rockstone

Sat, 31 Aug 2024 Source: Classfmonline

Reggie Rockstone, the pioneer of Ghanaian Hiplife music, stated that Stonebwoy's Afro-Dancehall is not Hiplife, though it may be influenced by it. Rockstone acknowledged that music genres often borrow elements from others but emphasized that Afro-Dancehall represents a distinct fusion separate from Hiplife.



