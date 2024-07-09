Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Stonebwoy sweeps top honors at 2024 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA

FB IMG 1720538031169 Stonebwoy

Tue, 9 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned Ghanaian Afropop, Afro-dancehall, and reggae musician, Stonebwoy has made a significant impact at the 2024 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA, taking home two prestigious awards.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live