Stonebwoy v Shatta Wale ‘legendary rivalry’; they should do stadium clash for a social cause – Reggie Rockstone
Sat, 31 Aug 2024 Source: Classfmonline
Reggie Rockstone supports a proposed music clash between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, suggesting it should be both entertaining and for a noble cause like peaceful elections or poverty alleviation.
Reggie Rockstone supports a proposed music clash between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, suggesting it should be both entertaining and for a noble cause like peaceful elections or poverty alleviation. He emphasizes maintaining sportsmanship and views such clashes as part of a competitive art form rooted in music culture.
