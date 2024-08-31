Stonebwoy v Shatta Wale ‘legendary rivalry’; they should do stadium clash for a social cause – Reggie Rockstone

Reggie Rockstone

Source: Classfmonline

Reggie Rockstone supports a proposed music clash between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, suggesting it should be both entertaining and for a noble cause like peaceful elections or poverty alleviation. He emphasizes maintaining sportsmanship and views such clashes as part of a competitive art form rooted in music culture.





