Stonebwoy wants to collaborate with Rihanna or Taylor Swift

Stonebwoy

In an exciting revelation during an Instagram Live session, Ghanaian dancehall artist Stonebwoy expressed his desire to collaborate with either Rihanna or Taylor Swift.

Stonebwoy caught the attention of American rapper Rick Ross during the virtual interaction, leading to an interesting conversation about potential collaborations.



During the IG Live session, Stonebwoy shared his dreams and aspirations within the music industry. He mentioned his eagerness to extend his reach globally and collaborate with internationally renowned artists. When Rick Ross inquired about whom he would like to work with, Stonebwoy didn’t hold back and mentioned two iconic names that have dominated the global music scene for years.



Firstly, he expressed a desire to collaborate with the Barbadian superstar, Rihanna. Known for her incredible vocals and charismatic presence, Rihanna has been consistently pushing musical boundaries with her unique style.

Secondly, Stonebwoy mentioned his interest in partnering with another global sensation, Taylor Swift. Known for her catchy pop tunes and powerful songwriting skills, Swift has been hailed as one of the most successful musicians of our time.



Both Rihanna and Taylor Swift have proven their versatility and mastery of their craft throughout their careers. Collaborating with either of these renowned artists would undoubtedly provide Stonebwoy with a platform to showcase his unique musical talent to a broader global audience. Such partnerships would not only elevate Stonebwoy’s status but also serve as a testament to the rising influence and recognition of African music on the international stage.



Stonebwoy’s aspirations and bold statements about collaborating with Rihanna or Taylor Swift have generated substantial buzz within the music community. Fans and industry insiders alike eagerly anticipate the possibilities and await any updates regarding potential collaborations with these iconic artists.