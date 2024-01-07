Stop displaying cash; it attracts thieves - Prophet Kumchacha to Shatta Wale

Kumachacha (R) says Shatta Wale's display of cash poses a danger

Founder and leader of Heavens Gate Ministry, Prophet Nicholas Osei, also known as Kumchacha, has advised dancehall artiste Shatta Wale to refrain from flaunting bundles of cash on social media.

He was reacting to a livestream of January 5 where Shatta Wale, to prove how rich he was, brought out stacks of cedi notes in various denominations and flaunted them to his audience.



Prophet Kumchacha said that such public displays of wealth could attract unscrupulous individuals and make Shatta Wale a target.



He stated that doing so in foreign countries could lead to stressful iinquires.



“Displaying such cash like that would invite thieves and you know the Ghanaian youth are hungry.



“In the UK, one can never be seen flaunting money like that because when the police see it, it would lead to a lot of enquiry and paperwork,” he said.

Prophet Kumchacha further advised the public not to pay full attention to social media because it is not something someone with little patience can handle.



ID/OGB



