Stop disrespecting me and my craft – Peter of P-Square to Paul

Mon, 12 Aug 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Peter Okoye, a half of the now defunct P Square has questioned his brother Paul on why he keeps disrespecting him.

He cannot fathom why his brother continues to take all the credit from the work they did over the years.

To Peter, he’s not in any form of competition with his brother so he can be understand why his brother will keep disrespecting him and not give him credit where credit is due.

In a series of tweets, Peter has questioned his brother

