‘Stop killing, raping us,’ Ayra Starr demands justice for slain uni student

Entertainment
Mon, 9 Sep 2024 Source: dailypost.ng
Nigerian music star Ayra Starr condemned the murder of Idowu Christianah, a FUNAAB student, allegedly killed by her friend Ayomide Adeleye, a suspected serial killer. Starr called for justice and highlighted the urgent need to address violence against women in Nigeria, reflecting growing concerns over gender-based violence.
