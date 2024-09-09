Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

‘Stop killing, raping us,’ Ayra Starr demands justice for slain uni student

Ayra Starr Kill Ayra Starr

Mon, 9 Sep 2024 Source: dailypost.ng

Nigerian music star Ayra Starr condemned the murder of Idowu Christianah, a FUNAAB student, allegedly killed by her friend Ayomide Adeleye, a suspected serial killer.

Nigerian music star Ayra Starr condemned the murder of Idowu Christianah, a FUNAAB student, allegedly killed by her friend Ayomide Adeleye, a suspected serial killer. Starr called for justice and highlighted the urgent need to address violence against women in Nigeria, reflecting growing concerns over gender-based violence.



Read full article

Source: dailypost.ng