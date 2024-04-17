Stop listening to entertainment pundits - Shatta Wale warns fans

Shatta Wale

Controversial Dancehall/Reggae artiste, Shatta Wale, has issued a cautionary message to his fans, urging them to ignore entertainment programs that he alleges are plotting against him.

During a Facebook Live session on April 15, 2024, the outspoken musician asserted that there is a concerted effort to smear his image due to his decision to distance himself from the industry.



"Don’t pay attention to any entertainment program; they have ganged up to sabotage me. Just because I said I don’t want to be part of the industry, they have planned to shame me by spreading news that I don’t respect and that I insult a lot. They don’t have money, which is why they are lying,” he stated.



Shatta Wale advised his supporters to refrain from tuning in to entertainment shows, which he believes could impede their personal development.

“Stop listening to entertainment programs, they will take you backwards. Build a life for yourself,” he urged.



Encouraging direct interaction, Shatta Wale invited his fans to connect with him on social media for unfiltered updates. “Throw your radio and TV away, the world is open now, if you want to listen to me, come on my social media. I will come on live and talk to you,” he declared.



This incident marks the latest clash between the artiste and media figures. In 2023, Shatta Wale engaged in heated disputes with pundits from the popular UTV show, United Showbiz, accusing them of disseminating false narratives and attempting to undermine his brand.