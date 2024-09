Angel Maxine

Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian musician and transgender activist Angel Maxine has warned entertainment pundit Amanda Jissih to stop making unfounded claims about cross-dressers being gay.

Maxine challenged Jissih to provide evidence and threatened to reveal Jissih’s secrets if the baseless statements continued.

Maxine also criticized Jissih for not addressing more pressing issues in Ghana.



Read full article