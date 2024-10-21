'Stop talking, my son didn’t kill anyone with a gun’ – Salifu Amoako speaks

Menu ›
Mon, 21 Oct 2024 Source: ZionFelix
Bishop Salifu Amoako, father of a 16-year-old boy involved in a fatal accident on October 12, 2024, urged Ghanaians to stop speculating about the incident. He clarified that the accident was unintentional and defended his son, asking for calm during a sermon at Alive Chapel International.
