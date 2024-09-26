Entertainment

Entertainment
0

#StopGalamseyNow: Netizens descend on Stonebwoy for pushing new song amid arrests

Stonebwoy Fine 3 1140x570.jpeg Stonebwoy

Thu, 26 Sep 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy faces criticism for promoting his new song "Jejereje" amid protests against illegal mining, or "galamsey," which resulted in arrests. While some fans enjoy the track, critics argue that he should prioritize supporting activists rather than focusing on music promotion during this sensitive time.



Read full article

Source: Mynewsgh