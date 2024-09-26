StopGalamseyNow: Netizens descend on Stonebwoy for pushing new song amid arrests

Stonebwoy

Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy faces criticism for promoting his new song "Jejereje" amid protests against illegal mining, or "galamsey," which resulted in arrests.

