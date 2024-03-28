Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

TV / Radio

Africa

Country

Wall
Menu
Entertainment
0

Street pastors clash in violent altercation over offerings in Accra

Bible Bible 0101.png The incident occurred on March 26 at Makola

Thu, 28 Mar 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

An altercation between two street pastors turned violent on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at the bustling streets of Makola in Accra.

The conflict arose from a disagreement over offerings, according to witnesses who observed the incident unfold.

Initially a verbal dispute, the situation escalated rapidly into a physical confrontation, with both pastors involved engaging in a heated argument that ultimately turned violent.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live