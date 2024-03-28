Street pastors clash in violent altercation over offerings in Accra

Menu ›
Thu, 28 Mar 2024
An altercation between two street pastors turned violent on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at the bustling streets of Makola in Accra.
The conflict arose from a disagreement over offerings, according to witnesses who observed the incident unfold.
Initially a verbal dispute, the situation escalated rapidly into a physical confrontation, with both pastors involved engaging in a heated argument that ultimately turned violent.
A misunderstanding over offerings between two street pastors at Makola today ended in a bl00dy f!ght. pic.twitter.com/pKKOGgWobK— EDHUB????ℹ (@eddie_wrt) March 26, 2024
