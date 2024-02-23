Strika reunites with family after years away from home

Strika with Gunshot and Aunty as captured on YouTube

Strika, the renowned actor from 'Beast Of No Nation', returned to his roots in Accra to visit his family after an extended period of absence.

The emotional encounter, documented by fellow actor Gunshot, a member of Dr. Likee’s crew, showcased the joyous reunion between Strika and his biological family. Overwhelmed with happiness, his family warmly embraced him, showering him with prayers and well wishes for success in all his endeavors.



Strika, whose rise to fame came with his role in the Netflix sensation 'Beast Of No Nation', encountered personal struggles post-success, grappling with homelessness and drug addiction.

However, in a turn of events last November, Dr. Likee, a popular Ghanaian skit maker, extended a helping hand to Strika amidst his life’s trials.



Since affiliating with Dr. Likee’s team, Strika's life has undergone a positive transformation. He has resumed his acting career, participating in movies and content produced by Dr. Likee, signifying a hopeful resurgence in his professional journey.