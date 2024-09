The ship’s decay is ongoing, with metal being eroded by microbes.

Source: BBC

A new expedition has revealed that a section of the Titanic's railing, featured in the famous movie scene, has fallen off and now lies on the sea floor.

The ship’s decay is ongoing, with metal being eroded by microbes.

The team also rediscovered the "Diana of Versailles" statue, a significant find among the wreck's debris.



Read full article