Strongman asserts GOAT status with TGMA trophy for buttress

Strongman Burner, a rapper from Kumasi, Ghana, achieved a long-awaited victory by winning the Best Rap Performer award at the 2024 Ghana Music Awards.

This marked his fifth consecutive nomination in the category.



His winning performance was for the song "Dear God," featured on his latest EP, "God & Rap."



Strongman expressed his joy on Facebook, proclaiming himself as the "Greatest of All Time (GOAT)."

He highlighted the significance of awards, stating they provide motivation, a competitive edge, and validation for hard work.



Strongman's win reflects his dedication to his craft and his growing influence in the Ghanaian rap scene.



