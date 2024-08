The film reportedly cost Mr. Coppola 120 million dollars

Source: BBC

Lionsgate withdrew a trailer for Francis Ford Coppola’s film *Megalopolis* after it included fabricated quotes from critics about Coppola’s past work.

The studio apologized, acknowledging the error.

The film, which cost $120 million, received mixed reviews at Cannes and is set to premiere in the US on September 27.



