Submissions for ninth Black Star International Film Festival opened

Black Star International Film Festival (BSIFF)

Source: GNA

The Black Star International Film Festival (BSIFF) is calling for films from independent filmmakers, film schools, students, and production houses for the ninth edition of the festival.

The festival, which is set to take place in September 2024, would see films including shorts, middle-length, and feature-length documentaries debut at the week-long event.



The BSIFF 2024 call for submissions aims to promote and celebrate the works of filmmakers from Ghana, Africa, and the diaspora, providing a platform for African films to be showcased to audiences across the globe.



Filmmakers who submit their films to the festival are assured of networking, industry recognition, distribution opportunities, and the chance to become award-winning filmmakers.

Several filmmakers have had their works recognized and have won cash prizes for their films through BSIFF from 2016 till date. BSIFF also provides training opportunities for filmmakers to hone their skills.



The BSIFF platform also serves as a catalyst for conversations on critical issues pertaining to the film industry on the continent.



Filmmakers can visit the BSIFF website to submit and also go through the guidelines before submitting their films, with the deadline for submission set for April 30th, 2024.