0

Summer hair style inspo

Summer Hair Style Hair styles

Fri, 26 Apr 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Summer is not the time to be burdened with long, heavy locks. Opt for a shorter hairstyle that is easy to manage and keeps you cool in the heat.

A classic crew cut, buzz cut, or textured crop are all excellent choices for a low-maintenance summer look.

Take a look at some cool summer hairstyle inspiration

Peekaboo Fulani Braids



Lemonade Fulani Braids



Bob Boho Braids



Island Twists

Boho Fulani Braids



Invisible Locs

