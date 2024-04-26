Summer hair style inspo

Menu ›
Fri, 26 Apr 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Summer is not the time to be burdened with long, heavy locks. Opt for a shorter hairstyle that is easy to manage and keeps you cool in the heat.
A classic crew cut, buzz cut, or textured crop are all excellent choices for a low-maintenance summer look.
Take a look at some cool summer hairstyle inspiration
Peekaboo Fulani Braids
Lemonade Fulani Braids
Bob Boho Braids
Island Twists
Boho Fulani Braids
Invisible Locs
