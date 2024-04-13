Sumsum Ahoufe vows to fulfill dream of becoming pastor

Sumsum Ahoufe

Ghanaian actor, Sumsum Ahoufe has expressed his desire to pursue a spiritual path, vowing to fulfil his pledge of becoming a pastor during his lifetime.

Sumsum Ahoufe shared that he has always held two distinct aspirations close to his heart: pursuing a career in football and serving as a pastor.



While acknowledging that his dreams of a football career may have dimmed over time, he remains steadfast in his resolve to answer his pastoral calling.



Speaking in an interview on Happy FM on April 10, 2024, the actor affirmed his love for football, asserting his prowess in the sport compared to his peers in the Kumawood industry.

Sumsum Ahoufe stressed the importance of spiritual purpose, noting the significance of finding fulfilment amidst life's uncertainties.



He emphasized his dedication to embracing his divine calling, underscoring the eternal stakes of heaven and hell that everyone faces.



Sumsum Ahoufe concluded by affirming his commitment to God's work, suggesting that his future might involve preaching even in unexpected places like Circle.