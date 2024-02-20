T-Pain on finding happiness: ‘I’ve been sad for a long time‘

T-Pain

T-Pain has admitted he’s the happiest he’s ever been in his career.

On Thursday, Pain took to his Instagram to promote his new single “Dreaming” and let his fans know he’s feeling good these days. In the video, the “Buy You A Drank” rapper is wearing the Apple Vision Pro and goes into how he was down in the dumps in the past while revealing how he got out of that funk.



“Am I overall happy? My n***a, absolutely,” he said in the video. “This about the happiest I done been in the last…a lot. I been very, very sad and fucked up for a long time. But my wife has been there for me a lot. But you know, career-wise? If you’re talking about career-wise, happiest I ever been. I’m actually in control. I got a good team around me. Yeah, I’m happy as shit [sic].”



He added in the caption, “I’ve been sad for a long time, but right now I’m happy.”



Earlier this month, T-Pain spoke about the Apple Vision Pro and how he’s going to wear it everywhere he goes. According to the singer, he wasn’t going to be left behind in a “boring” world.

"Y'all thought y'all was gonna leave me in this mundane, bad graphics having ass, boring, no color having-ass reality?" he asked in the Instagram video below. "You're sadly mistaken. You've got another thing coming, and I'm calling the cops because you fit the description of a hater."



He continued, "I'm just letting you know, y'all ain't leaving me behind in this terrible-looking world. I'm gone forever, I'm wearing this bitch everywhere. It's over."



