TB Joshua documentary lacks proper evidence - Oboy Siki

Ghanaian actor Oboy Siki has critiqued a recent BBC documentary on the late Nigerian preacher Temitope Balogun Joshua, alias TB Joshua.

The documentary, titled "Disciples: The Cult of TB Joshua", was a three-part series by BBC Africa Eye that exposed the alleged abuses and atrocities committed by the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).



The documentary featured testimonies from former disciples, victims, and eyewitnesses who accused TB Joshua of rape, torture, forced abortions, fake miracles, and manipulation.



However, Oboy Siki said that he was not convinced by the documentary and that it lacked evidence.



Speaking to GhPage, Oboy Siki compared the documentary to the investigative works of Anas Aremeyaw Anas, a Ghanaian journalist who is famous for exposing corruption and injustice using undercover methods.



He said that Anas always brings a lot of evidence to support his claims, but the BBC documentary was just based on people's allegations.



He also questioned the motive and timing of the documentary, which was released after TB Joshua's death in June 2021.

“The investigation the BBC did, if you look at what Anas does, he brings in a lot of evidence. But for this, it’s just people making claims.



“The issues they alleged in the video, if the documentary had enough video evidence to prove their claims, I would’ve taken them seriously. But this BBC documentary didn’t bring in any evidence,” he said.



He asked what the documentary aimed to achieve and what the public should do with the information.



“Many people can come forward and make one claim or another. Now that the man is dead, what do we do?” he quizzed.



