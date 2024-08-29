Menu ›
TG Omori: Star filmmaker receives kidney from 'only brother', asks for prayers as he fights for life
Thu, 29 Aug 2024 Source: Classfmonline
Nigerian filmmaker TG Omori received a kidney from his only brother to address his kidney failure.
Despite the transplant, he suffered complications and a failed surgery at St Nicolas Lagos.
Omori has asked for prayers and expressed determination to recover, highlighting his struggles with Nigeria's healthcare system.
