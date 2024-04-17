TGMA 2024: Nominees revealed for producer, video director, and audio engineer

Robert Klah, PRO of Charterhouse

Charterhouse, organizers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), have announced nominees for three new categories: Producer of the Year, Best Video Director, and Audio Engineer of the Year.

Robert Klah, Charterhouse's PRO, emphasized that these categories underwent thorough review to ensure accuracy.



Earlier on April 5, nominees for the Unsung Artiste of the Year were unveiled on TV3's New Day show, with Kasar, Lali X Lola, Keeny Ice, Kwesi Amewuga, Seven Kizs, and Alaptawan making the list.



In a recent press release, Charterhouse also corrected nominations for "Kweku Ananse" by Amerado and "Lonely Road" by O'Kenneth & Xlim Kid following artist petitions.



For "Kweku Ananse," the original version was nominated in Best Highlife and Most Popular Song of the Year categories. "Lonely Road" was reclassified as a joint project by O'Kenneth & Xlim Kid.



Here are the nominees in the new categories:



**Producer of the Year**

- Kuami Eugene



- Liquid Beats



- Killbeatz



- MOG Beatz



- Izjoe Beatz



- Beatz Vampire

**Best Video Director**



- Yaw Skyface – "Manodzi" by Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo



- Lauren Dunn – "Wasted Eyes" by Amaarae



- David Nicole-Sey – "Paradise" by Black Sherif



- Xbill Ebenezer – "Fate" by Kuami Eugene



- Rex – "Broken Heart" by DJ Vyrusky ft Kuami Eugene

- The Boldz – "100%" by Scott Evans



- Babs Direction – "Oil In My Head" by Black Sherif



- Bani World – "Kweku Playman" by Kweku Smoke



- Jwillz – "Into the Future" by Stonebwoy



- Xbill Ebenezer – "Cryptocurrency" by Kuami Eugene ft Rotimi



**Audio Engineer of the Year**

- Killing Skills – "Reckless and Sweet" by Amaarae



- Liquid Beats – "Far Away" by Abiana ft Fameye



- Miz Master Gary – "Manodzi" by Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo



- Josh Blakk and Richard Nwankwo – "Iyawo" by Josh Blakk



- Loudaa – "My Helper (Oluwa)" by Efya



- Daniel Ayittah – "Me Dan Wo" by Joe Mettle ft Kweku Teye