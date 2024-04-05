TGMA 2024: Unsung Artiste of the Year nominees unveiled

Among the nominees are Kasar, Lali X Lola, Keeny Ice, Kwesi Amewuga, Seven Kizs, and Alaptawan

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024 has unveiled its nominees for the Unsung Artiste of the Year category. Robert Klah, the Head of Communications at Charterhouse, made the announcement during a segment on TV3's New Day, aired on Friday, April 5.

Among the nominees are Kasar, Lali X Lola, Keeny Ice, Kwesi Amewuga, Seven Kizs, and Alaptawan. These artists represent a diverse range of musical talents, showcasing the rich and vibrant landscape of Ghanaian music.



The Unsung Artiste of the Year category aims to shine a spotlight on emerging talents who have shown exceptional promise and skill in the music industry. It serves as a platform to recognize and elevate promising artists who are poised to make significant contributions to the Ghanaian music scene.



Each nominee brings their unique style and sound to the table, adding depth and variety to the category. From rap to afrobeat, their music reflects the cultural diversity and creativity prevalent in Ghana's music industry.

As anticipation builds for the Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024, music enthusiasts eagerly await the opportunity to support and celebrate these rising stars.



The Unsung Artiste of the Year category promises to be fiercely contested, with each nominee vying for the chance to leave a lasting impression on the Ghanaian music scene.