TGMA: Amerado’s ‘Kwaku Ananse’ added to Most Popular Song category

Amerado

Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) has added Amerado’s ‘Kwaku Ananse’ to the Most Popular Song of the Year category following a review by the board.

In a press release issued on April 15, 2024, TGMA acknowledged an oversight in the nomination process, initially categorizing ‘Kwaku Ananse’ solely as Best Highlife Song (remix version).



The board recognized the song's widespread popularity and subsequently included it in the Most Popular Song of the Year category as well.



Additionally, there was a correction for 'Lonely Road' by O’Kenneth & Xlim Kid, now recognized as a collaborative effort between the artists, not merely a featured work.

Robert Klah, speaking on behalf of the 25th TGMA board, thanked the music community for engaging in the nomination review process and emphasized the board's dedication to fairness and transparency.



These adjustments followed public scrutiny from Amerado, who had questioned the initial exclusion of the original version of 'Kwaku Ananse' from the nominations.