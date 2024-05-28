Entertainment

TGMA Artiste of The Year: Awards Rigged If King Promise is not Crowned Artiste of The Year – Efia Odo

King Promise Efia Odo.jpeg King Promise and Efia Odo

Tue, 28 May 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Socialite Efia Odo jas rendered her support for King Promise for Artiste of the Year at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, claiming the event is rigged if he loses. She praises his hard work.

King Promise expects to win but faces competition from Stonebwoy, backed by fans.

The debate intensifies as the event approaches.

