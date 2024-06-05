TGMA: I’m not surprised my 5D tape won ‘Album of the Year’ – Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy

Source: Mynewsgh

Stonebwoy, named 'Artiste of the Year' at the 2024 TGMA, expressed his high expectations for his album release last year.

He won multiple awards, including Album of the Year for '5th Dimension (5D)'.



He asserts that his album's success isn't surprising as it wasn't 'garbage', indicating confidence in its quality.



Stonebwoy sees his work as contributing globally, motivating him to keep pushing for progress.

He acknowledges the attention and acceptance his album has received worldwide, viewing it as validation for their efforts.



This recognition fuels his determination to continue pushing boundaries and advancing in his career.



