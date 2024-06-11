TGMAs 2024: The victory of ‘my sound engineer, brother’ is mine also – Piesie Esther on losing to Nacee

Piesie Esther

Source: Classfmonline

Piesie Esther gracefully accepts losing Gospel Artiste of the Year to Nacee at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, citing gratitude for past wins and acknowledging God's timing.

Piesie Esther gracefully accepts losing Gospel Artiste of the Year to Nacee at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, citing gratitude for past wins and acknowledging God's timing. She praises Nacee, her sound engineer and brother, and celebrates the success of her hit song "Mo (Well Done)."





Read full article