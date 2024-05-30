Takoradi kills talents; move when you make it – Actor Too Much to creatives

Actor Too Much

Source: Mynewsgh

Actor Too Much highlighted the challenges creatives face in Takoradi, Western Region, suggesting that staying there hinders success.

He noted that talents often relocate to Accra for better opportunities, as staying in Takoradi can dim their prospects.



Speaking on Kasapa FM, he emphasized that stars like Kofi Kinaata left Takoradi for Accra to thrive.



Despite occasional visits, remaining in Takoradi could stifle their careers.

Too Much cautioned aspiring creatives against staying in Takoradi, citing examples of talents in Kumasi who faced similar challenges.



His remarks underscore the struggle for recognition and advancement outside major creative hubs in Ghana.



Read full article