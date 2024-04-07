Tamale Youth Choir wins Otumfuo Osei Tutu II composers competition

Tamale Youth Choir

The Tamale Youth Choir emerged victorious over six rival groups at the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Composers Competition held at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

Competing against choirs like the Tarkwa Crusaders, Tema Mass, Bantama Youth, Obuasi Herald’s, Kasoa Youth, and Amammereso Youth, the Tamale Youth Choir clinched the top spot.



The event, held as part of the 25th enstoolment anniversary of the Asantehene, was graced by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Lady Julia Osei Tutu, traditional authorities, and other dignitaries.



Lady Julia, lauding her husband's leadership, emphasized the significance of celebrating Otumfuo's 25-year reign through music.



Mr. Amankwaa Agyeman of Royal Image Group advocated for turning the competition into an annual event to preserve Ghana's musical heritage.

The winning composition, crafted by Samuel Dowaana Mensah, combined Dagbani, Twi, and English languages to honor the King's wisdom and leadership qualities.



The Tamale Youth Choir received additional prizes totaling GHc40,000 for their outstanding performance.



The competition saw the Tamale Youth Choir's heartfelt tribute and creativity captivate both judges and audiences, securing their victory.