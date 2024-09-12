Entertainment

Taylor Swift Ties Beyoncé as All-Time Top VMAs Winner

Swift was named Artist of the Year

Thu, 12 Sep 2024 Source: Billboard

At the 2024 MTV VMAs, Taylor Swift dominated with seven wins, including Video of the Year for "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone, who also secured five awards.

At the 2024 MTV VMAs, Taylor Swift dominated with seven wins, including Video of the Year for "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone, who also secured five awards. Swift was named Artist of the Year, while Sabrina Carpenter won Song of the Year and Chappell Roan was Best New Artist.



