Terminator creator James Cameron joins board of AI company

Image 2024 09 25 230346009.png James Cameron

Thu, 26 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Filmmaker James Cameron has joined StabilityAI's board, focusing on the use of AI in special effects, 40 years after his film *The Terminator* depicted AI as a threat.

Filmmaker James Cameron has joined StabilityAI's board, focusing on the use of AI in special effects, 40 years after his film *The Terminator* depicted AI as a threat. Cameron aims to advance generative AI and CGI technology, despite ongoing controversies in the creative industry about AI-generated content and copyright issues.



