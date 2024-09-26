Terminator creator James Cameron joins board of AI company

Menu ›
Entertainment
Thu, 26 Sep 2024 Source: BBC
Filmmaker James Cameron has joined StabilityAI's board, focusing on the use of AI in special effects, 40 years after his film *The Terminator* depicted AI as a threat. Cameron aims to advance generative AI and CGI technology, despite ongoing controversies in the creative industry about AI-generated content and copyright issues.
