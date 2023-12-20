‘The Gods Are Not to Blame’ rerun attracts thousands, final show on December 20

A section of patrons

After a sold-out performance on December 2 and 3, 2023, and receiving resounding praise from patrons, George Quaye's Image Bureau and Naa Ashorkor's April Communications responded to popular demand by staging a rerun of 'The Gods Are Not to Blame’ on December 18 and 19th.

The play, an adaptation of Sophocles' original Greek classic 'Oedipus Rex' by Nigeria's Ola Rotimi, continued to draw large audiences on its first and second days at the National Theatre. The last performance is set for December 20, 2023, and is anticipated to draw a significant audience, especially considering that it marks the final show of the year.



“Wow! On a Monday night? Thank you, Lord! This could only be you. We go again tomorrow and the day after! Thanks to everyone who’s supported and keeps supporting us in diverse ways,” read George Quaye's social media post after day 1 of the rerun as he shared photos from the well-patronized event.



“You did it again, didn’t you!? A full house on a Tuesday night? Wow… we’re humbled and almost speechless! Thank you, Lord! And thank you too for making time to come see our play, ‘The Gods Are Not to Blame’! We go again tonight! Possibly for the last time in 2023! December 20th! 7pm!” his Tuesday post, equally featuring photographs from the sold-out show, read.



The production showcases Ghana's foremost acting talents, celebrated for their excellence in both theater and film. The esteemed cast includes luminaries such as David Dontoh, Mawuli Semevor, Naa Ashorkor, Andrew Tandoh-Adote, and Fred Amugi.

The narrative of "The Gods Are Not to Blame" unfolds around a character named Odewale (portrayed by Andrew Adote), fated from birth to slay his father, King Adetusa, and wed his mother, Queen Ojuola (played by Naa Ashorkor).











BB