The collapse of my first marriage led me to consider suicide - Iona's Husband

Pastor Okrah with Iona Reine

Pastor Okrah, the husband of Ghanaian musician Iona Reine, has opened up about the turmoil he faced as a minister of God after his first marriage ended.

Reflecting on his struggles, Pastor Okrah revealed that as his ministry flourished, he encountered issues in his first marriage that eventually led to divorce. This upheaval drove him into a deep depression, even contemplating taking his own life to escape the shame and difficulties.



In an interview with Zionfelix, monitored by GhanaWeb, Pastor Okrah shared that he temporarily stepped away from his ministry for almost a year to shield himself from public scrutiny following the divorce.





"After the divorce, things were tough. I was battling depression and suicidal thoughts. No public figure in ministry desires such a situation, particularly when facing public criticism. During that period, I took a hiatus and delegated my pastoral responsibilities to my junior ministers," he disclosed.



The break, lasting about a year, significantly impacted him. His church, thriving in its fourth year, faced challenges due to his personal struggles.



Now married to Iona Reine, Pastor Okrah has found renewed stability following the trying period of his first marriage's collapse.