The sacred ‘prophet’ title has been cheapened – Mensa Otabil

Entertainment
Mon, 7 Oct 2024 Source: 3news
Pastor Mensa Otabil of the International Central Gospel Church expressed concern that the title of "prophet" has been cheapened due to the conduct of some religious leaders. In a sermon, he stated that without a regulatory body, the noble title is now equated with "conman," eroding public trust in clergy.
