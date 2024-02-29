The singing marathon didn't make me famous – Afua Asantewaa

Afua Asantewaa

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has acknowledged that her attempt to break a Guinness World Record (GWR) with a singing marathon last year might have brought her opportunities, but she asserts that it wasn't the sole reason for her current fame.

As a journalist, event organizer, and entrepreneur, Afua emphasizes that she was already well-known before the Sing-A-Thon event, which took place from December 24-29, 2023, at the Akwaaba Village in Airport, Accra.



In a conversation with Graphic Showbiz on Monday, February 26, Afua clarified that fame preceded her Sing-A-Thon endeavor. She refutes claims that she pursued the marathon for popularity, stating, "First of all, Sing-A-Thon was not for fame because I already had it."



Afua highlights her frequent encounters with celebrities, noting that many who attended the singing marathon were individuals she had previously interviewed or met. She asserts, "I am a journalist and I have interviewed almost all the actors, musicians and celebs who came to show me love at the Akwaaba Village, so it is not like I was seeing them for the first time."

While acknowledging that Sing-A-Thon increased her visibility, Afua stresses that her primary goal was to promote Ghanaian music globally. Despite falling short of breaking the GWR, she celebrates the event's success in amplifying Ghanaian songs worldwide.



"At the end of the day, I was able to make Ghanaian songs popular worldwide because this was a global thing," she reflects. "So many people outside this country started paying attention to our songs after my Sing-A-Thon and it is a plus for the nation, in fact, for all of us."