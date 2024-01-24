There's corruption in the music industry – Reggie Rockstone alleges

Reggie Rockstone

Reggie Rockstone has brought attention to what he perceives as widespread corruption in the Ghanaian music industry, alleging that some artists are artificially inflating their popularity by purchasing online streams.

During an interview on Cape Coast's Property FM, Reggie Rockstone expressed concern over the lack of authenticity in the staggering streaming numbers claimed by many Ghanaian musicians. He specifically pointed to the use of streaming farms, where artists employ various means to boost their streaming numbers.



"The huge number of streams some musicians get are sometimes not genuine because they have streaming farms. The corruption that has infiltrated into music nowadays is a whole topic for another day that we need to discuss," he asserted.

Reggie Rockstone didn't limit his criticism to artists; he also suggested that creators of popular digital streaming platforms, including Spotify, are profiting significantly at the expense of musicians. He emphasized that the revenue generated predominantly benefits individuals from other parts of the world.



“The white people are really enjoying our money out of the digital streaming platforms they’ve created like Spotify and the rest. They’re really spending our money, and they always find a new way to rip, so we have a lot of things that we have to look at,” Rockstone lamented.