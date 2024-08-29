There’s digitalisation, I want to witness Mahama’s 24-hour economy – Ras Kuuku

Ras Kuuku

Source: 3news

Ghanaian musician Ras Kuuku has voiced his preference for experiencing former President John Dramani Mahama’s 24-hour economy proposal over Vice President Bawumia’s digitalization initiative.

Ghanaian musician Ras Kuuku has voiced his preference for experiencing former President John Dramani Mahama’s 24-hour economy proposal over Vice President Bawumia’s digitalization initiative. Speaking on Onua TV, Ras Kuuku expressed a desire to witness Mahama’s unimplemented concept, noting that digitalization is already underway in Ghana.





Read full article