'There’s no peace in relationships and single life' - DJ Cuppy tells fans after heartbreak

DJ Cuppy is the daughter of popular billionaire, Femi Otedola

Nigerian disc Jockey Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has disclosed with regards to experiencing both being in a relationship and single.

One can reclall that the entertainer cum daughter of a billionaire and her ex-British fiancé, Ryan Taylor, broke up barely a few months after their engagement.



With the curtains closing in 2023, the singer—who went from being single after the sudden split, took time to caution her fans of the dangers of experiencing the two sides of the coin.



Recounting memories on her Instagram story, she said being alone or in a relationship brings no peace of mind.

She wrote: "In 2023 I have seen both relationships and single life; I can confirm that there is no peace anywhere."



