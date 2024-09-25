This cannot be your legacy – Lydia Forson takes on Akufo-Addo over ill treatment of protesters

Lydia Forson

Source: Mynewsgh

Actress Lydia Forson has criticized Ghana's President and the Police for their treatment of 39 protesters arrested in Accra over illegal mining demonstrations. Forson expressed disbelief at their remand in custody, reminding the President of his past as a human rights activist and urging him to honor his call for civic engagement.





