Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

‘This is Akufo-Addo’s legacy’ – Celebrities react to Michael Blackson’s failed Eurobond investment

IMG 20240918 130605 He expressed frustration over poor repayment options

Wed, 18 Sep 2024 Source: Tigpost

Michael Blackson criticized the Ghanaian government on social media for mishandling his Eurobond investments, meant to support a free school he built.

Michael Blackson criticized the Ghanaian government on social media for mishandling his Eurobond investments, meant to support a free school he built. He expressed frustration over poor repayment options—either a 37% cut for 5% interest over 11 years or no cut with 1.9% interest over 15 years—sparking online debate about the impact on future investments in Ghana.



Read full article

Source: Tigpost