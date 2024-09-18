‘This is Akufo-Addo’s legacy’ – Celebrities react to Michael Blackson’s failed Eurobond investment

He expressed frustration over poor repayment options

Source: Tigpost

Michael Blackson criticized the Ghanaian government on social media for mishandling his Eurobond investments, meant to support a free school he built. He expressed frustration over poor repayment options—either a 37% cut for 5% interest over 11 years or no cut with 1.9% interest over 15 years—sparking online debate about the impact on future investments in Ghana.





