This year and beyond will see the release of new albums - KK Fosu

KK Fosu

Ghanaian highlife sensation, Kwame Kaakyire Fosu, widely known as KK Fosu, has stirred anticipation among his fans, hinting at significant projects in his musical journey.

In an interview with Ohemaa Woyeje on Angel 102.9 FM‘s Y’adwuma Nie midmorning programme, the seasoned musician, boasting a quarter-century legacy in the industry, revealed his excitement for upcoming projects and emerging musical trends.



“I released ‘Back to Sender’ in early February and ‘That Girl’ on February 14. This year and beyond will see the release of new albums. I’m branding myself too. This year will see a lot of changes at KK Fosu—we’re truly different,” he confidently declared.



When questioned about his demeanor, KK Fosu emphasized, “I don’t have anger issues…compared to others, I’m a nice person.” He highlighted his innate inclination to stand up for others, attributing it to his genuine heart and optimistic outlook.

KK Fosu boasts an impressive repertoire of over six albums and numerous chart-topping singles including ‘Sudwe’, ‘Anadwo Yede’, ‘6 O’clock’, ‘Akonoba’, ‘Toffee’, and ‘Am Back’.



His versatility as a singer and songwriter has solidified his status as a respected figure in Ghanaian music, collaborating with luminaries such as Samini, Papa Shot, Mr Borax, Obrafour, Nkasei, Deeba, Obuor, Reggie Rockstone, among others.