Throwback to when Ghana attempted to break the record for the largest jollof serving

As the Guinness World Record craze hits Ghana, a video has resurfaced showing an earlier attempt by some individuals to break the Guinness World Record for the largest jollof serving.

The attempt took place on December 28, 2019, at the Afrochella Music Festival in Accra and saw many chefs and assistants coming together to prepare about 3.02 tons of rice in one large pot at the event.



Their efforts paid off as the attempt was officially recognized by the World Records Office after the firm sighted a video on social media.



The social media video saw several cooks stirring a large pot of Ghanaian jollof rice at the Afrochella concert in Accra.



The record merit firm tweeted in a post on Sunday via its official Twitter with the caption; “A tasty attempt to break the record for the largest jollof rice today @Afrochella in Accra Ghana.”



Meanwhile, inspired by Afua Asantewaa's successful Guinness World Record-breaking attempt, some Ghanaians have decided to challenge themselves and try to break new world records.

One of them is Chef Failatu Abdul Razak, who is currently on her 6th day of cooking nonstop at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.



She has successfully broken her target of 120 hours and has also surpassed the record for the longest cooking marathon, which is currently held by Alan Fisher (Ireland) with a time of 119 hours and 57 minutes.



Other Ghanaians have also announced their plans to attempt various records, such as the most lipstick applications in 30 seconds.



An tasty attempt to break the record for the largest serving of Ghanaian style jollof rice, today at @Afrochella in Accra, Ghana ???????? pic.twitter.com/BeeS8zG44h #afrochella2019 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) December 29, 2019

