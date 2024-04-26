Tiffany Haddish opens up about struggles with miscarriage

Tiffany Haddish

Actress Tiffany Haddish bravely shares her journey of enduring several miscarriages while battling endometriosis, shedding light on the often silent struggles of women.

In a candid interview with People, the 44-year-old star reveals the emotional pain of discovering each miscarriage and undergoing procedures like Dilation and Curettage (D&C).



Despite the heartbreak, Haddish expresses her dedication to each pregnancy, committing to abstaining from harmful habits and giving each baby a chance.



Reflecting on her personal life, Haddish discusses her celibacy and uncertainties about remarrying after previous divorces, revealing a desire to potentially become a mother someday.

Her openness about her struggles with endometriosis, including painful symptoms and surgeries to remove fibroids, highlights the challenges faced by many women.



Despite these hardships, Haddish remains hopeful, noting improvements in managing her symptoms in recent months.